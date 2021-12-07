Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.38

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 149627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

