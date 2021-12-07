Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

