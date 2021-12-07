Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.