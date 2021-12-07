Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 252,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 495,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,185,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,361,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 270,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45.

