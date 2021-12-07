Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

