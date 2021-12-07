VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,417. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

