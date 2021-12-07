Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

