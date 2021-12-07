Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

