Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

