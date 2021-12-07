Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

