Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.