Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.93 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,421.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,420.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.