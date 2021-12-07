Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.93 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,421.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,420.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

