V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

