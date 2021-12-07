V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $354.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

