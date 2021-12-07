V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $311.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

