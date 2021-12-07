V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

