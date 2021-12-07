V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average of $302.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

