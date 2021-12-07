V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

