UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.91 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $464.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day moving average of $420.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

