Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $574,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.