UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.