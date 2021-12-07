UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €16.20 ($18.20) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.39 ($16.17).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

