Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 1,439,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.