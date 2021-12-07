Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.37. 50,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

