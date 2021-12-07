Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 6,105 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

