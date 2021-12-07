Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

