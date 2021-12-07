UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 1789009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $68,917,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 287.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

