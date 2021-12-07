UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €172.00 ($193.26) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.75 ($178.37).

EPA:SU traded up €1.76 ($1.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €161.64 ($181.62). 917,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €149.17 and a 200 day moving average of €143.73.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

