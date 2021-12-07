Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $684,987.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00208309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

