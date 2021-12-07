Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $11.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.42 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.06 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. 2,744,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.