Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $69.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,636. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

