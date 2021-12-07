Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 568,842 shares.The stock last traded at $3.71 and had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

