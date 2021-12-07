Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

