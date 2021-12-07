Tufton Capital Management Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $473.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

