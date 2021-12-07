Tufton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 8,517 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.