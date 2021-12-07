Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCRX. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.