Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

