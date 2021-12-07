Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $119.30, but opened at $111.58. Trupanion shares last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 133 shares.

Specifically, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.