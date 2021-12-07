Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

NYSE:MAA opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

