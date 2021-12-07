Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.55. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $162.89 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

