Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.