Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

TSE stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.