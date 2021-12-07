Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,510 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 198,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,413,941. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

