Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$3.45 Average PT from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCW. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 1,051,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,739. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.48 million and a PE ratio of -35.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

