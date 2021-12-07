Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,427. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.