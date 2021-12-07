Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE TV traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

