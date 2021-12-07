Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

TREVF traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,161. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

