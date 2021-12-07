TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,131. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

