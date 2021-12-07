Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $94.83 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $94.83 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00059420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.69 or 0.08420701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,186.20 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,506,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.