Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Traeger alerts:

0.0% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 2.76 $31.60 million N/A N/A BlackRidge Technology International $250,000.00 0.00 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Traeger has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Traeger presently has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 120.14%.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

BlackRidge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.